A bar located in the coastal public domain without authorization; a water park with a swimming pool built two years ago without stating it in any document; the omission of facilities that include boilers, pumping stations, lighting and sidewalks, the absence of emergency and evacuation plans and an adequate fire protection project. All of these are just some of the most important deficiencies reflected in the “unfavorable” report to deny the activity license to Camping Villas Caravaning, issued by the Urban Planning area, for which the Deputy Mayor, Ana Belén Castejón, is responsible.

The element in which the resolution of the Urban Planning Department places the most emphasis is that no document sent by the company that manages it contemplates that of the 2,133 plots that cover 307,938 square meters of land «50% are occupied by bungalows and homes semi-detached single-family houses and not caravans and motorhomes as indicated in general for the whole of the enclosure in the project presented».

“We consider that the company that operates the campsite cannot provide electricity, water and sanitation to homeowners and charge them for the aforementioned services under the same conditions as tenants. Both the camping area and the private residences should have differentiated services, “adds the resolution. “These facilities were designed to meet the needs of a caravan campsite and not homes that have different ones,” he specifies. The same occurs in the case of the joint use of electricity supply facilities, in the case of the protection plan and in the environmental report on the sewage system. “In conclusion, the documentation provided is invalid,” indicates the Department of Town Planning.

The hearing procedures given by that department to Caravanings Costa Cálida SL have not made it possible to resolve any of the deficiencies, as reflected in the municipal resolution. For that reason, the only way out that will remain for the company, when the City Council makes its decision firm, probably at the end of the month, is to go to court and ask as a precaution that its activity not be suspended.