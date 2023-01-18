The place in the center of the city puts time to its customers for the rise in prices and consumers criticize it
Get in position. You are taking a walk, accompanied by friends or family, through the center of Valencia and they are thirsty. They decide to find a bar where they can sit in the sun and have a drink. They find one behind the Lonja in the Plaza del Doctor Collado and decide to sit down, when they see in the distance a sign on its terrace that reads: «Times
#bar #Valencia #minutes #coffee
Leave a Reply