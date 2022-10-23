Yesterday, in the church of Santa Maria Liberatrice, the last farewell to Francesco Valdiserri: hundreds of those present who embraced their parents

Yesterday afternoon, in the church of Santa Maria Liberatrice, in the Testaccio district of Rome, the funeral of Francesco Valdiserri, the 18-year-old invested in the evening of 19 October last on the Colombo in Rome. Hundreds of people wanted to hug the 18-year-old’s parents, devastated by this grief.

A few hours before the funeral rite, yesterday morning, the investigating judge, following the validation interrogation, confirmed the house arrest for Chiara Silvestrithe 23-year-old responsible for the death of Francesco Valdiserri.

The crime you are accused of is that of street murder, made worse by drunk driving. The level of alcohol in his body was three times higher than allowed and, in addition, there were also traces of cannabinoids.

His lawyer has let it be known that it is destroyed by guilt for what happened and that he remembers nothing of those sad moments.

The funeral of Francesco Valdiserri

Instead, Paola Di Caro and Luca Valdiserri, the two journalists of de The Corriere della Sera who yesterday had to face and attend the funeral of their son, the 18-year-old they have raised with so much love.

Yesterday many wanted cling to them, to give the last farewell to Francis. A young boy, full of dreams, who had just graduated from high school and who would have celebrated his 19th birthday in a few days.

Particularly touching are the words spoken by parish priest during the homily. Also very sad is the moment in which his closest friends, those with whom he shared a passion for music, have intoned one of the songs who used to play together.

“If you drink you must not drive”, this Luke’s appealthe father of Francesco Valdiserri to the many young people present in the Basilica.

At the exit of the coffin, one banner that friends have dedicated to their friend, promising him never to forget him.

Also present many exponents of Roman and national politics. The secretary of the Democratic Party, Enrico Letta, then the president of the Senate, Ignazio La Russa, the minister of the University Anna Maria Bernini, the foreign minister and vice premier Antonio Tajani, and shortly before the start of the celebrations also the new premier Giorgia Meloni.