The mysterious Banksy, an English street artist whose identity no one knows, obtained on Tuesday a record sum for a work done in tribute to health personnel in full pandemic and whose sale will be donated in its entirety to the British public health service.

The drawing, in black and white, entitled “Game Changer” (Changing the rules of the game) was sold Tuesday at an auction in London for 16,758 million pounds ($ 23.1 million).

The work, which was initially estimated at between 2.5 and 3.5 million pounds, was eventually auctioned at Christie’s for almost five times that price, beating Banksy’s previous record of 9.9 million pounds for “The Parliament of the monkeys “.

The drawing represents a child who, after having thrown away dolls of the superheroes Batman and Superman, play with a nurse doll wearing a face mask and a cape.

Banksy left it like gift at the Southampton hospital in southern England in May 2020, during the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic.