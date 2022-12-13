A bank resorted to the Ras Al-Khaimah Civil Court of Appeal, requesting permission to open a safe rented to a (Gulf) customer, and empty its contents, because he refused to pay its rent, in the presence of a representative from the court, and hand over the contents to whomever the court appoints, and the court ruled to assign a tripartite committee from the office of specialized experts, To go to the bank branch and open the safe and inspect it on the ground, and indicate its external condition and the means of closing it, accompanied by a representative from the bank, after making sure that it has been opened in a manner commensurate with it, provided that it does not lead to damage to its contents with an inventory of all its contents, and the contents are handed over to the bank as a matter of trust until it is handed over to the defendant or the court disposes of it.

In detail, the bank stated that it had submitted a grievance to the temporary matters judge to accept the grievance and authorize the opening of the safe that was leased to a client, empty its contents and inventory it in the presence of a representative from the court, and hand over its contents to whomever the court appoints, while obligating the defendant to fees, expenses and attorney’s fees, explaining that the defendant rented the safe for 750. dirhams annually, but he has refused to pay the rent since 2017.

And the case papers indicated that the court of first instance decided to accept the grievance in form and in the matter by rejecting it, and the ruling was not accepted by the bank, so it appealed against it and asked to accept the appeal in form, and in the matter of the matter the court decided to open the safe and empty its contents, for reasons that occurred, which are the violation of the appealed ruling the law and the error in its application and interpretation As the ruling decided to reject the grievance based on the absence of the condition of urgency, and the availability of the imminent danger that threatens the one to be protected, even though the legislator laid down a text regulating the procedure necessary to open the safe, he authorized the bank if the contract period expired and the tenant did not appear on the specified date, and after notifying him, To ask the court for permission to open the safe.

And it was stated in the operative part of the judgment of the Civil Court of Appeal that, since the appealed judgment had built its judgment by rejecting the grievance, due to the lack of urgency conditions in the matter complained of, even though the bank took the measures stipulated by the law to warn the defendant, and the law specified what could be taken in the case of the plaintiff until The matter is not left to the will of the safehouse tenants, and if the appealed ruling violated the text of the law and rejected the order complained of, it would have violated the text of Article 474 of the Commercial Transactions Law, which must be canceled and the judiciary addressed in the matter.

She indicated that the bank took the procedures stipulated by the law in order to warn the defendant of the need to pay the arrears for renting the safe, and the necessary period passed and he submitted a request to the competent court, and therefore the court decides to accept the appeal in form and in the matter by assigning a tripartite committee from the office of specialized experts to move to the bank branch. And opening the safe and inspecting it on the ground and showing its external condition and means of closing it, accompanied by a representative from the bank, after making sure that it was opened in a manner commensurate with it, provided that it does not lead to damage to its contents, and an accurate inventory of all its contents, with the issuance of a report mentioning the procedures that were taken and what was contained in the treasury in Clauses, and a committee of experts and a representative of the bank signs the minutes, and the contents are handed over to the bank as a trust until they are handed over to the defendant, or the court disposes of them.