The Abu Dhabi Commercial Court of First Instance ruled to reject a bank lawsuit that demanded that a customer pay him 96,883 dirhams, after he stopped paying the value of a credit card. The court indicated that the plaintiff bank did not obtain sufficient guarantees stipulated by law before granting the defendant the credit facility.

In the details, a bank filed a lawsuit against a client, demanding that he be obliged to pay him an amount of 96 thousand and 883 dirhams, and that the ruling include immediate enforcement without bail, with the defendant including fees, expenses, and attorney’s fees, indicating that it granted the defendant, upon his request, banking facilities consisting of “Visa”, and the latter has breached its payment obligations.

For its part, the court explained in the merits of its ruling that it is legally stipulated that licensed financial institutions must obtain adequate guarantees for all types of facilities provided to customers, and no request, claim, or payment shall be accepted before the competent judicial authorities or arbitration bodies if it is filed by one of the licensed financial institutions regarding… A credit facility provided to a natural person or private individual institution in the event that it does not obtain guarantees.

The court indicated that what is proven from the case papers and documents is that the defendant obtained a facility in the form of a credit card, and the court found that the plaintiff did not provide the guarantees granted to him on the occasion of the loan in question, but rather was satisfied with the defendant’s salary certificate, which does not constitute a sufficient guarantee to obtain the facilities that were granted. Finally, it did not become clear to the court that he had any other income or any other guarantee provided by him through which the plaintiff could collect the amounts owed to him in the event of stopping payment for any reason. In addition, the plaintiff could have ascertained the guarantees provided by the defendant before he filed The facilitation is the subject of the lawsuit, and the court ruled not to accept the lawsuit, and obligated the plaintiff to pay legal expenses.