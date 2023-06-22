Thursday, June 22, 2023, 11:36



Some robbers managed to assault a bank in Alhama de Murcia this Thursday. According to eyewitnesses, a cashier at the branch was attacked by individuals, being thrown to the ground when she resisted. This woman, who showed clear signs of aggression on her body, suffered an anxiety attack and had to be treated by the health services.

The bank is located in the very urban center of the town, at that time full of people, including a lady with a young baby, for which the agents of the Local Police and Civil Guard quickly came.

The robbers, before the arrival of the security forces, managed to run out of the branch and got into a dark-colored Volkswagen Polo car. At the time of the robbery, several people were in the place who witnessed everything that happened. One of the witnesses tried to chase the assailants at the time of their escape, without success. The Judicial Police is currently conducting investigations into the authorship of the robbers.