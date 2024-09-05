According to the criteria of

Not exactly like that, but something similar is happening with Chase bank users. Through some TikTok videos that went viral over the past weekend, they showed that You could withdraw money from an ATM that was not yours, through checks that were cashed in advance..

This failure, as reported by the site CNNallowed users to depositing large amounts of bad checks and withdrawing the money from them before it was rejected by the system, a situation that was noted by the bank authorities, who immediately took action on the matter.

“We are aware of this incident and it has already been addressed. Regardless of what you see on the Internet, Depositing a fraudulent check and withdrawing the funds from your account is fraudplain and simple,” Chase told the aforementioned media outlet, warning of the consequences that could result from taking advantage of this flaw.

They even emphasized that, in addition to meaning fraud, illegally withdrawing cash from any Chase ATM is also a criminal offense. “It is nothing more than a form of check fraud,” they later confirmed, with the aim of getting customers to stop doing it.

The consequences paid by users who took advantage of the viral failure of the Chase bank in the United States

According to the report CNNat least two of the TikTok users who took advantage of the error that occurred at Chase bank to withdraw money that was not theirs, Now they have their accounts with negative balancemeaning they must pay back all the money they have withdrawn using this method.

At the same time, they assure that Numerous accounts were frozen because a large number of cash withdrawals have been recorded at ATMs since this flaw went viral, even though no corresponding announcement has yet been made by the authorities.