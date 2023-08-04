The Abu Dhabi Commercial Court of First Instance ruled that a man should pay 302 thousand and 143 dirhams to a bank, the value of late installments for a loan he obtained, and he stopped paying.

In the details, a bank filed a lawsuit against a customer, in which he demanded that the defendant pay him 302 thousand and 143 dirhams and a late fine of 9% from the due date until full payment and oblige him to pay fees and expenses and in return for attorney’s fees, indicating that the defendant obtains a personal loan in the form of Murabaha in total The amount of 284 thousand and 520 dirhams, with a profit rate of 3.45%, at the rate of a monthly installment of 5560 dirhams for a period of 60 months, and he stopped paying the incurred installments without right or legal justification and kept the claim amount in his possession. and a consultant’s expert report, while the defendant demanded a deadline for the answer and the appointment of a lawyer. For its part, the court clarified in the rationale for its ruling that it is legally established that licensed financial institutions must obtain sufficient guarantees for all types of facilities provided to clients from natural persons and private individual institutions in accordance with the customer’s income, or the guarantee – if any – and the size of the required facilities as determined by it. The Central Bank, pointing out that the Murabaha sale contract is a contract to sell a thing at its purchase price, with an increase in profit, which is related to the total price.

The court indicated that the account statements that the bank used to prepare and send to its customers, although they are not considered a conclusive argument that obliges the customer to what the bank writes in them without discussing the errors that occur in the account. He proves the error in it and bears the burden of proving that, pointing out that what is proven from the lawsuit papers and documents is that the defendant obtained a personal loan in the form of Murabaha, stopped paying the incurred installments without legal justification, and owed him the claimed amount according to what was proven from the consultant’s expert report and the account statement. Proving to the court that the latter is preoccupied with the aforementioned amount, and the court ruled obliging the defendant to pay the plaintiff an amount of 302 thousand and 143 dirhams, and obligated the defendant to pay the expenses and rejected other requests.

• The customer stops paying the incurred installments without legal justification and the amount of the claim is kept in his possession.