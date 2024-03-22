“The dragon list is worse,” says Fleur (20). “Do you know how insecure you make someone with that?” “Well, I'd rather be on that ugly list than the other one!” says her friend (20).

Fleur: “I don't think you will be very happy if you are completely criticized.”

Three female students of communication and information sciences in the café in the university library at the Drift in Utrecht. They talk about the so-called 'banga list' that circulated among the male members of the Utrecht Student Corps (USC). It contained (bikini) photos of members of the Utrecht women's corps UVSV, with addresses and names. The corps students had written texts such as “just horny”, “ordinary, nice and horny”, and “dirty horny”. Some women's bed performance was assessed. The list also included women who were less popular, the 'dragons'. They were assessed with texts such as “pffffff very fat”, their telephone numbers were included.

Noor (19), who is working with Fleur and their girlfriend in the café on a critical analysis of an advertisement, finds both lists equally annoying. “Because if you are sexualized it is also bad. Maybe someone is very insecure about her large breasts, you can be just as insecure about that as you are about crooked eyebrows.”

The list was forwarded so eagerly that even her brother-in-law who lives in Rotterdam had seen it, says Fleur. “Bizarre!” The students agree that if you forward the list, you are also part of the problem. “You're making it worse,” says Noor.

Sick mind

“When I received the list, I really thought: what sick mind came up with this,” says their fellow student, who, due to the sensitivity of the subject, does not want the newspaper to print her name – it is known to the editors, as well as the surnames of Fleur and Noor. The latter says that when she saw the list she thought: yes, this list just happened to surface, but I think many more are being made. Her friend: “Yes, there was one going around at my high school too.”

“PHRM 1900” is written on the yellow Art Nouveau building at the Janskerkhof in Utrecht. That stands for Placet Hic Requiescere Musis: it pleases the muses to rest here. But the members of the USC will have to do that somewhere else for the time being. Their club, the Yellow Castle, is closed until the end of this month. The association board decided to close due to the leaking of the 'banga list' last week.

In addition to temporarily closing the society, the USC board decided to suspend the perpetrators indefinitely. They are also not allowed to go on a planned ski trip. On Thursday evening, Utrecht University (UU) and Utrecht University of Applied Sciences (HU) announced that they will immediately no longer provide subsidies to the USC until at least the end of the calendar year.

“Panini mozzarella!” shouts through the café in the University Library. Does she think the sanctions against the makers of the list are sufficient? Literary sciences student Marianne van der Wel (32) has to think for a moment. She and two fellow students are working on their laptops in the corner of the cafe. “I have the feeling that harsher punishment does not necessarily work.” It is especially important, she believes, that it does not happen again, and for that something fundamental must change in the culture of the corps.

Her fellow student Menno Berga (23) finds it difficult to estimate how great the outrage about that list at USC really is. By the way, Berga is the only one at the table who is part of an association – at Biton, but that is an alternative association, without hazing and with few obligations. “The board of the corps has a PR function, so it will always disapprove of such behavior. We don't know whether the corps actually thinks: this is terrible and we should condemn it, or whether they actually think: it's a nice joke, but now there is media fuss and we have to wait until it blows over.”

Some students on the list have now filed a report. Their lawyer, former politician Ina Brouwer, does not want to say how many reports are involved, and neither does the Central Netherlands police.

The Public Prosecution Service announced last Friday that it is investigating whether criminal offenses have been committed by the perpetrators. According to lawyer Brouwer, in addition to libel and slander, this could also include doxing may apply. This is publishing other people's personal data with malicious intent. Since this year, doxing has been punishable.

Culture change

Brouwer has been approached by a number of parents of victims, who would also like to see a cultural change within the force. Just like their daughters, who “hardly dare to show themselves outside now,” says Brouwer. She is therefore considering a broader package of measures.

Two law students are smoking in front of the entrance to the university library on Thursday afternoon. They are 22 and 21 years old and have both been members of USC for four years, they do not want to give their names. They say that it is not common to make banga lists in the corps, and that they themselves were a bit shocked. A list of who is handsome, okay, but those texts, they really weren't possible. They think that the whole thing might bring about a cultural change within the corps. “So that boys just out of high school learn the difference between funny and sickening.”