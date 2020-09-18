Before the season opener in Munich, Schalke coach David Wagner made a clear personal decision in the attack of the Squire hit: Guido Burgstaller is not in the squad against FC Bayern. The goalless striker from last season has been sidelined!
How Sport1 reported, the 31-year-old Austrian will not be in the Schalke squad for the Bundesliga start against FC Bayern. Instead, Burgstaller could even play for the U23 in the regional league on Saturday. For the most recently extremely hapless old hand, that would be the maximum penalty!
Burgstaller still has a contract with Schalke until 2022. After the transfers of Vedad Ibisevic and Goncalo Paciencia, they are obviously no longer planning with him at Royal Blue. Burgstaller should therefore also be handed over by the end of the transfer on October 5.
How big the market is for the 31-year-old remains to be seen, after all, Burgstaller has been waiting for a hit for a proud 16 months! He has already proven that he can actually do it in the Schalke jersey. In any case, Burgstaller does not lack the necessary attitude and mentality.
