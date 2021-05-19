ofFlorian Naumann shut down

Family Minister Franziska Giffey wants to resign. A severe blow to Chancellor Angela Merkel’s cabinet shortly before the general election.

Berlin – The federal government of Chancellor Angela Merkel * (CDU) apparently has to make a change in staff on the home stretch before the federal election: Family Minister Franziska Giffey (SPD) submitted a resignation on Wednesday morning. According to a report by the Ministry of Family Affairs * Focus approved.

According to a statement by the minister, the background to the move is ongoing debates about Giffey’s doctorate. In her statement – from which Die Welt quoted, among other things – Giffey referred to an ongoing test procedure at the Free University (FU) Berlin. This should only be completed after the beginning of June: “The members of the federal government, my party and the public are already entitled to clarity and binding force. I have therefore decided to ask the Federal Chancellor to have the Federal President dismiss from my position as Federal Minister for Family, Senior Citizens, Women and Youth. “

Giffey resigns: New problems for Merkel – plans for Berlin election remain

The Free University of Berlin had given Giffey a complaint in autumn 2019 after allegations of plagiarism because of deficiencies in her dissertation, but did not withdraw her doctorate. After criticism of this procedure, the FU announced a renewed examination by a new committee. The complaint was withdrawn. At the beginning of May the university announced that the report of the new review committee had been submitted to the Presidium. Giffey was given four weeks to comment.

Giffey also emphasized on Wednesday that she would continue to stand by her statement that she wrote her dissertation to the best of her knowledge and belief. “I regret if I made mistakes. If, in their third review of my work, the Free University comes to the conclusion that I am deprived of my title, I will accept this decision. I am already drawing the conclusions from the ongoing and stressful proceedings. So I keep my word. “

Merkel probably needs new ministers: Giffey resigns – but wants to continue to be Berlin mayor

Giffey wants to stick to her further career plans. In the House of Representatives election in September, the Federal Minister for the SPD wants to run as the top candidate and succeed Michael Müller as governing mayor. “The Berlin SPD and Berliners can rely on me. I stand by that. My word counts, ”she explained. In the Berlin polls, however, the Social Democrats are well behind the Greens *.

A new Bundestag will be elected at the end of September 2021 *. The Merkel cabinet remains in office until a new government is formed – the Chancellor must therefore appoint a new minister for around six months if she accepts Giffey’s resignation. (fn / dpa) *Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.

List of rubric lists: © John Macdougall / dpa / picture alliance