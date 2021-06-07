ofMarcus Mäckler shut down

He is considered a “wing” fan and spoke of the “Great Reset” in his last application speech – now AfD state vice-president Hansjörg Müller is giving up. Not without teasing the party leadership.

Greding / Würzburg – Seven days were planned, in the end five were enough: Bavaria’s AfD has drawn up its list for the upcoming federal election in autumn. There are 26 names on it, the promising top eleven places are all occupied by incumbent members of the Bundestag. A well-known name is missing, however: Hansjörg Müller, deputy head of the AfD in Bavaria, did not make it among the candidates.

AfD in Bavaria: Vice-President Müller withdraws from “party politics” – and believes he is a victim of the party leadership

He now wants to draw conclusions from it – and is turning his back on active politics. “I will withdraw from party politics after the end of the legislative period,” said the 53-year-old Munich Mercury. He will not run again for the Bavarian state executive either. Müller had applied for second place on the list and was defeated in the runoff election, country manager Corinna Miazga. He also failed in the back seats.

The list was drawn up this time, atypical for the Bavarian AfD, as a meeting of delegates in Greding in Central Franconia. Until recently, Müller had tried to push through a members’ party convention instead, presuming that he would then have better chances. So far, the following has been the rule in the hopelessly divided party: The camp has the best chances that the most members can mobilize to electoral party conferences. This time there was no effect.

Müller believes he is a victim of the party establishment. “In the AfD, I have always consistently been committed to the grassroots democratic spirit and the rights of the members,” he said. “With that, of course, I got in the way of the party-internal power structures, which the AfD had rebuilt according to the model of the old parties.” In Bavaria, this primarily refers to Miazga, head of the state, who alleges Müller has rebuilt the AfD into an official party.

AfD: Landesvize gives up – conspiracy theses were still heard at nomination meetings

The Bavarian MP had made headlines again and again, for example by appearing at lateral thinker demonstrations or by spreading conspiracy theories. In his application speech in Greding, for example, he spoke of the “Great Reset” and warned that at some point people would “be merged into cyborgs with machines”. Müller is considered a supporter of the unofficially active right-wing extremist “wing” network around the Thuringian regional chief Björn Höcke.

His contacts in the lateral thinker milieu had recently fueled internal rumors that Müller could switch to the small party “Die Basis”. However, he rules that out. “I will not change the party,” emphasizes Müller. However, he thinks the basis is a natural partner of the AfD.

Although Müller is not on the list, he is running as a direct candidate in Würzburg. As such, he also wants to campaign, he said – despite his withdrawal. “If I get the direct mandate, I will of course accept it.” But that is as good as impossible. The 53-year-old now wants to return to business.