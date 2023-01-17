The opposite world. A ban on the sale of the electric car.

Here in Europe, the transition is fully underway. Partly due to the agenda of the EU, car manufacturers are obliged to have only electric cars in their range as soon as possible. Some brands will make the switch to fully electric in the next 6 years. In 2035, the intention is that you will only be able to buy a new EV.

There is such an ambition not only in our country. You can also hear similar sounds in the United States. However, it is arranged very differently there. They look at things state by state. And who is in charge varies from state to state. California, for example, is one such state where they switch to fully electric as soon as possible. Now let them in the state of Wyoming be horrified.

Ban on selling electric cars

America wouldn’t be America if there was a special story attached to it. A bill has been passed in Wyoming to ban the sale of electric cars by 2035. Yes, you read that right, the world turned upside down. The senators in the state don’t like it and think residents should drive cars that run on fossil fuels.

The new law was created to protect the oil and gas industry. It is an important source of income for the US state of Wyoming. The arrival of the electric car would hit the local economy hard, according to policymakers. Whether such a ban on the sale of an electric car will really come into effect remains to be seen. But crazier things have happened in the United States. (through NBC15)

