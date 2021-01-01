In Russia, on January 1, a ban on smoking on the territory of medical institutions, retail outlets and educational facilities came into force.

According to the new version of the rules of the fire regime in the Russian Federation, smoking is prohibited on the territory and in the premises of warehouses and bases, grain receiving points, healthcare facilities, education, transport and others.

As specified in the document, the heads of organizations must place fire safety signs “Smoking and the use of open fire is prohibited” at the objects of protection. And the places specially designated for smoking will be marked with the sign “Smoking area”.

The corresponding decree, published on the official Internet portal of legal information, is valid until December 31, 2026 inclusive.

We will remind, recently in the Russian Federation began to operate a ban on smoking hookahs and vapes in cafes and restaurants. Violators will be fined from 500 to 1.5 thousand rubles. In addition, there are sanctions for the owners of catering establishments.