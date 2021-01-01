In Belarus, on Friday, January 1, a ban on the sale and use of disposable plastic dishes in catering facilities came into force. It is reported by “RIA News“With reference to the Ministry of Antimonopoly Regulation and Trade (MART) of the republic.

The ban includes forks, spoons, knives, sticks for stirring drinks, glasses, plates, straws (straws) for drinks, cups. In addition, it is packaging for catering and food products (containers, trays, boxes, lunch boxes, coffees, cans, bottles). An exception was made for packaging for semi-finished products and confectionery products, as well as for disposable plastic caps and lids for glasses and other containers.

The MRAT explained that it will still be possible to use and sell disposable tableware and packaging made of cardboard and other environmentally friendly materials and laminated with polymer materials in public catering facilities throughout the republic, as well as containing plastic decorative elements.

As for the culinary departments, according to the information of the department, the new rules apply only to those that are an independent object of public catering. The ban does not apply to departments located inside stores.

In February 2020, Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Protection of Belarus Alexander Korbut said that the country could ban all types of plastic dishes in catering facilities from 2023. He stressed that the ban implies a phased transition, rather than a “one-time ban”, so that industries and businesses have time to prepare.

From January 1, 2021, it is planned to ban only some types of such dishes, the Deputy Minister stressed.