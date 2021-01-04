It’s pure actionism: the city of Winterberg, for example, has pulled the ripcord after some chaotic days. Almost all slopes and parking spaces around the popular winter sports resort in the Sauerland have been closed from Sunday until January 10th.

The reason: after Christmas, despite appeals from politicians and experts, many people made the pilgrimage to the toboggan slopes, and day tourists even came from Düsseldorf, more than two hours away. There were similar images from the Fichtelberg in the Ore Mountains, where cars from Dresden were also parked, and from the Black Forest.

Winterberg is now the first winter sports resort in Germany to close completely – also due to violations of the Corona regulation, which the police rigorously punished.

A turn to Austria shows, however, that the parking spaces and slopes are not the biggest problem: it’s the lifts. And they are already closed almost everywhere in Germany.

In the Austrian ski areas, people form close to each other in queues. There is simply not enough space in front of the gondolas and chairlifts to keep your distance. And when the skiers and snowboarders don’t even wear masks and are even cooped up between barriers, the snow paradise for viruses is almost perfect.

In Austria it was therefore right and important that the lift operators tightened their safety precautions significantly. Austria can only solve the problem completely if the lifts are banned there.

For tobogganing and walking, however, there was never a need for lifts where people could queue up. Instead, people run up the slopes for themselves. In Germany, people simply stand in traffic jams for hours until they find a place in overcrowded parking lots. As soon as they leave the cars, they can keep a distance of two meters because the lifts are already closed – if appropriate precautions are taken.

The problem is likely to be relocated rather than resolved

No matter how many cars are not parked – in larger winter sports resorts such as Winterberg, but also on Fichtelberg or in the high altitude town of Dobel in the Black Forest, the actual crowd is still relatively easy to control. In Winterberg in particular, the authorities can build on tried and tested traffic management systems.

It is different on other toboggan slopes, of which there are plenty around Winterberg as far as Hesse and just before the Ruhr area. The Eifel, for example, is also a real alternative, especially for day tourists from Cologne and Düsseldorf. If the main town of Winterberg is no longer available, many day tourists will make a pilgrimage there. And there are no sanitary facilities there either.

So the problem is likely to be relocated rather than solved. Because to believe that those who want to go tobogganing with their children will completely spoil their pleasure in one place is completely naïve. Therefore, with appropriate precautions, of course, and only if everyone adheres to the Corona rules as far as possible: A ban is not the best solution, let them go sledding!