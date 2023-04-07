All in a story that saw SuperMario involve the Nigerian who didn’t escape the social call…
An evening dedicated to social media for Mario Balotelli, the Sion striker who would seem to want to seek an engagement again in Italy at the end of the season. In the classic “Ask me a question” box on Instagram (where he has over 11 million followers…), a fan writes him more than a question: “I would like to see you in Napoli” with a heart-eyed smile and a heart next to him sky blue.
Q&A
—
At this point Balotelli forwards the question, complete with his icon and hearts instead of eyes, to the Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen, tagging him. The reply from the Napoli forward was not long in coming: “You are always welcome”, accompanying the sentence with a beautiful heart…
April 6, 2023 (change April 6, 2023 | 22:40)
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
#Balotelli #fan #Napoli #Osimhen
Leave a Reply