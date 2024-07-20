It must be said that Larian did not have too many problems with the sexual side of Baldur’s Gate 3, so much so that one of the most famous sequences of the game is a mating scene with a bear . In short, there is no shortage of love stories, including hit-and-run ones (which can influence long-lasting ones), but Aunt Ethel will never be one of them.

Larian Studios, the developer of Baldur’s Gate 3 responded in a funny way to a fan of the game who made a somewhat particular request, basically to be able to have sex in game with Aunt Ethel. Yes, he would like a romance with her.

Do not try

Now pay attention, because we are about to give a little preview of Baldur’s Gate 3. If you haven’t played it and don’t want to have one, don’t read any further.

In a TikTok comment exchange, later posted to Reddit by user Little-Purpose269, Larian silenced the idea that Aunt Ethel could be seduced. When TikToker won_hunna suggested a “nonviolent solution where we both get what we want,” Larian hilariously responded with just two words: “Get out of here.”

It must be said that Aunt Ethel is a decidedly deceptive character. and, given how the story about her ends, it would have been really difficult to imagine a love story with her. Evidently there are those who would not back down from anything to be able to have love stories with every character in their favorite video game. Who knows, maybe one day with a mod created after the release of the devkit with patch 7 this will also become possible.