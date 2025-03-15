A balcony to memory at the door of the sun

The most famous balcony in Madrid is at the Puerta del Sol. Under the best known watch in Spain, which gives the bells of the grapes, every New Year’s Eve. Just above the zero kilometer, where the old “national” roads start, today highways of the radio network. It is the balcony of a building with as much history as a lack of memory: the Royal Correos House, the current headquarters of the Presidency of the Community of Madrid.

On Tuesday, April 14, 1931, on that same balcony of the Puerta del Sol, the Second Spanish Republic was proclaimed. There was then the Ministry of the Interior. It was also in that building where the last Council of Ministers of Alfonso XIII lived the count of the municipal elections on Sunday, April 12, 1931, which the Republican parties won. It was on that election night, in an informal meeting of that same monarchical government, when the Minister of State Álvaro de Figueroa, the Count of Romanones, asked General Sanjurjo for “the mood of the Benemérita.” The response given by the then director of the Civil Guard was not expected: “Until yesterday, in the afternoon, he responded from her absolutely; After these elections… ”