Lenzing – It is a terrible drama that happened on Monday in Lenzing in the Vöcklabruck district in Austria. According to the police, four people fell three and a half meters with a balcony, and a woman died shortly afterwards from her serious injuries. Why the balcony crashed into the depths must now be determined.

According to the police, the deceased is a 55-year-old woman who died on Tuesday night. Three other people were injured, some seriously, in the crash. It is said to be the grandson of the woman, the 31-year-old mother of the child and a 54-year-old visitor. As the police had initially announced, the approximately 60-year-old concrete balcony had broken off for reasons that had not yet been clarified. The public prosecutor in Wels commissioned an expert to determine the cause of the accident.

The husband of the deceased woman reports to the Austrian medium Crownthat if his wife fell, they still got hold of their grandchildren. While the family had crashed, the 55-year-old probably brought the four-year-old child to safety with a litter. “Michaela caught Sebastian in her fall and was able to throw him out of the danger zone onto the lawn. She fell backwards on the floor, ”is how the deceased’s husband describes the dramatic seconds.

While the child survived with minor injuries, his mother and family acquaintance were taken to a clinic with serious injuries. Like the widower to the Crown further reported, is currently being determined because of the cause. However, the husband of the deceased 55-year-old confirms that the son-in-law should have previously removed two balcony supports. He was of the opinion that these were only intended for decoration. However, as the husband continues to report, the house facade is currently also being renovated. The exact cause of the accident should now be determined.

A similar drama occurred in 2020: A man from Bavaria (25) fell from a balcony in Austria last year and was killed in the process. His friends hadn’t noticed the fall.

