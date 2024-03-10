iPhone has become one of the most coveted cell phones. Its intelligent architecture and cutting-edge components make this device a powerful phone in many aspects.

However, most of the latest generation models like the iPhone 15 have a high price. In this context, we will present you one of the most balanced iPhone options on Amazon.

Apple iPhone 14 Plus 256GB It is currently only $12,999 pesos, a price at least $5,000 pesos cheaper than its original price in Apple stores. This generous discount is due to the fact that it is a renewed cell phone.

He iPhone 14 Plus is a powerful competitor in the world of smartphones. with a screen 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED, The user is immersed in an immersive visual experience, thanks to its resolution of 2778 x 1284 pixels and a contrast ratio of 2,000,000:1. The screen is also compatible with HDR, True Tone and a wide color gamut (P3), ensuring vibrant and realistic images in any situation.

The power is formidable thanks to the A15 Bionic chip, the iPhone 14 Plus Delivers exceptional performance in all areas. Equipped with a 6-core CPU and a 5-core GPUalong with a 16-core Neural Engine, the device performs smoothly in the most demanding tasks, from games to video editing applications.

Photographic excellence is one of the hallmarks of the iPhone 14 Pluswhich has a system of two high resolution cameras. The main 12 MP camera, along with a 12 MP ultra wide angle, it offers exceptional versatility to capture moments with detail and depth. Additionally, the device is equipped with a 12 MP TrueDepth camera, which not only allows for high-quality selfies, but also secure facial recognition via Face ID.

In summary, andl iPhone 14 Plus is a mobile device that combines elegant design, powerful performance and exceptional image quality in an attractive and affordable package. It is an ideal choice for those seeking excellence in all aspects of their mobile experience.