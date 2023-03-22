Reda Selim, Essam El-Sayed, Mohamed Hassan (Dubai)

Today evening, at the Armani Hotel in Burj Khalifa, the official draw ceremony for the Dubai World Cup for the first category took place, which will be held next Saturday, in its twenty-seventh edition, at the International Meydan Racecourse, with the participation of 128 elite Emirati and international horses competing in the nine titles of the evening. The prize pool is $30.5 million.

The draw took place in the presence of Sheikh Rashid bin Dalmouk Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Dubai Racing Club, sponsors of the World Cup runs, owners, coaches, knights and media professionals, and 15 horses from 7 countries participate in the main round, with a prize of $ 12 million.

The draw for the main round took place in a way that includes the names of the participating horses, and the name is drawn randomly, revealing the identity of the horse, and then the representative of the horse chooses one of the “Ramadan crescent” symbols that symbolizes the field from which the horse starts, and this method is considered fair for all.

The results of the draw for the twenty-seventh edition, for the main round and the auxiliary rounds, were fair to the delegates, owners and trainers of horses, and everyone came out satisfied after the draw was balanced for all participants, especially the horses nominated for the main rounds.

The lottery did not smile at the first candidates, as the “Jears” by Hamdan Sultan Ali Al-Sabousi, the winner of the first and second rounds of the Al Maktoum Challenge, start from Gate 13, and the Saudi candidate “Country Grammar” signed for Zidane Racing Stables, the defending champion in Gate 14, the Japanese star and the candidate The third, Panthalassa, is the Saudi Cup champion from Gate 15.

The lottery smiled at the local horses, as “Remors” starts from Gate 1, “Bundooq” from Gate 7, Bahrain’s representative “Salyut the Soldier” from Gate 4, and the Saudi “Wamplem Road” from Gate 2.

The rest of the nominated Japanese horses received good gates, as “Villa Azul” starts from gate 5, “John Light Bolt” from gate 3, “TO Kines” from gate 6, “Ushba Tesoro” from gate 8, and “Kavi” Ferro” from Gate 10, and “Crown Pride” from Gate 12, while the Argentine challenger “Super Corinto” starts from Gate 11.

The “Dubai Turf” run, sponsored by DP World, will be held for a distance of 1800 meters and the prize money is $ 5 million, with the participation of “Real World”, “Nation Pride”, “Master of the Seas” by Godolphin, “The Team” by Shadwell, and the defending champion. Lord North.

The “Dubai Shaima Classic” run starts for a distance of 2410 meters, sponsored by Longines, and its total prize money is $ 6 million, and the most prominent Emirates horses, “Rebels Romance”, “Warren Point” and “Dubai Future” for Godolphin, and “Targeted” for Shadwell, and the first candidate Japanese “Aconex”.

“Al-Suhail”, “San Donato”, “Lojooh Net”, “Maqayes” and “Al-Dasim” are the first candidates to participate in the Al-Quoz race for speed “grass” for a distance of 1200 meters for the first category, whose prize value is 1.5 million dollars, sponsored by Dear Development.

The “Dubai Golden Shaheen” run, sponsored by “Nakheel”, with a distance of 1,200 meters for the first category on the sandy track, and the value of the prize being two million dollars, attracts speed stars and the most prominent horses, “Swezland”, the defending champion, “Majestic”, “Sound Money” and an elite group of American and Japanese horses.

The organizing committee of the race had drawn up four runs that were mediated by the computer in advance at the association’s headquarters, which are the “Dubai Kahila Classic” runs, which are dedicated to purebred Arabian horses, “Group 1” for a distance of 2000 sandy meters, and “Godolphin Mile” for a distance of 1600 sandy meters, along with The “Dubai Gold Cup” runs for a distance of 3200 grassy meters, and the “Emirates Derby” for a distance of 1900 sandy meters.

Sheikh Rashid bin Dalmouk Al Maktoum welcomed the guests in Dubai, and at the drawing ceremony for the gates of the 27th session of the Dubai World Cup, in this event that coincides for the first time with the holy month of Ramadan, drawing inspiration from it the values ​​of goodness and tolerance.

Since its inception in 1996, the Dubai World Cup has been highlighting Dubai as a shining star in the sky of international racing, and providing the world with the best horses in production, training and skill through various races suitable for all horses.

He said: With the wisdom of the wise leadership and the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” and his continuous support, the Dubai World Cup contributed to making Dubai a global center of attraction for racing, and today we are proud of your presence in this session that witnesses participants From twelve countries, in unique encounters that bring together the horses of the East, West, North and South, and this is what strengthens the ties between the parties to the races in the globe.

He added: The Dubai World Cup evening continued to seek advancement and development, and we are pleased that a number of the evening’s races are among the top 100 races around the world, which would not have been possible without your support and participation.

This is what motivates us to exert more effort to create a competitive environment, and to ensure transparency, professionalism, and modernity appropriate to these great occasions, and we are fully aware of what these horses mean to you in particular, and to the industry in general.