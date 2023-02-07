Bahrain News Agency said the meeting Addressing the development of the necessary mechanisms and procedures to launch the course of talks at the level of bilateral committees, in accordance with the contents of the Al-Ula Statement issued by the Al-Ula Summit in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia issued on January 5, 2021 AD, to end the special files pending between them.

The two sides also stressed the importance of work and cooperation between the two brotherly countries in a way that enhances brotherly relations, achieves the aspirations of their peoples for security, stability and development, and supports the joint action of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf.