There is an urgent need to deliver food aid to hundreds of thousands of residents of the Gaza Strip, which is experiencing an unprecedented humanitarian crisis due to the war launched by Israel.

While aid is arriving in the southern areas of the Gaza Strip, it is so slow that it may not be enough to avert a hunger crisis there.

In contrast, hardly any aid reaches the northern areas far from the main border crossing, which can only be reached through more intense fighting fronts.

A senior UN aid official told the UN Security Council on Tuesday that a quarter of Gaza's population is one step away from famine, and that widespread famine may be “almost inevitable” unless there is action.