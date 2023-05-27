A Bahraini citizen thanked His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, for taking care of her daughter, who has been suffering from a brain tumor since she was two years old, and sending her for treatment outside the country.

She also expressed her thanks to His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, for his interest and follow-up to her daughter’s condition, stressing that the UAE sheikhs are a role model in humanitarian work, and that the UAE is a land of goodness and giving to all.

Bahraini citizen Latifa Issa explained to Emirates Today that her daughter’s story began when she was two years old, when doctors diagnosed her with a brain tumor, and at a time when the world was suffering from the consequences of the Corona pandemic, her daughter Maryam received generous care from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed. Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, after which she traveled with her daughter to South Korea, so that the doctors provided her with all available health care, but they decided at the time that it was not possible to perform surgery on her at this age.

And she continued: «After my child, Maryam, obtained the necessary medical care from Korean doctors, and two years after this experience, she became four years old, to receive, in her second round, the generous care of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Council. Executive, to travel again to London, to undergo a procedure performed by laser doctors, which had a significant impact on improving her health condition.

She stated that she decided to name her son “Fazza” after and thanked His Highness, the Crown Prince of Dubai, for his care of her daughter during her treatment journey, stressing that the care that her daughter received wrote for her a new life thanks to the care of the sheikhs of goodness and giving.

Latifa stressed that the UAE is like her second home, where she lives her life between Bahrain and the state, stressing that it is a land that embraces everyone, and its goodness spreads far and wide.

She pointed out that her daughter, Maryam, is currently enjoying a stable health condition after the care she received during the previous two years, and is able to live her life normally.