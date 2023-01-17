After the crime, the authorities found a bag next to the lifeless body of Paolo Stasi, the 19-year-old killed in his home

New elements continue to emerge on the crime of Paolo Stasithe 19-year-old boy who lost his life outside his home in Francavilla Fontana.

He went downstairs in his slippers, perhaps to meet someone he knew. That same person who, on the other hand, waited for him equipped with a pistol and broke his life forever. A yellow that in recent weeks has led to drug trafficking trail.

Next to the lifeless body of Paolo Stasi, it was found a bag containing material for packaging drugs and traces of hashish. Was he supposed to deliver it to the person he had come down to meet or had he just taken it from the same person?

A question that will be clarified by the investigators’ investigations. Meanwhile, it has emerged another important detail.

The revelation of Paolo Stasi’s mother

During the deposition released last November, the same mother of the 19 year oldhe said that in the last period inside their home, he was drug custody and, according to rumors, he would also have indicated their supplier, the 18-year-old under investigation. At the latter’s home, officers found approx 9,000 euros in cash and a gas pistol, found to be harmless. It is suspected that the money could be profit from drug dealing.

Furthermore, it would seem that continuous contacts between the suspect and the victim have been identified up to the day of the crime.

The 18-year-old under investigation (he was 17 on the day of the crime), a friend of Paolo Stasi, had been visiting the family for over a yearsupplied the drug dailywhich was kept and packaged inside the house.

There are still many questions about the 19-year-old’s crime. Who pulled the trigger and why? Paolo Stasi died later two shots of a firearm, a fatal one in the chest.

It will only be further investigation to shed light on what really happened to the 19-year-old boy, the November 9, 2022.