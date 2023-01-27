A bag of marbles: plot, cast, true story, trailer and streaming of the film on Rai 1

A bag of marbles is the film broadcast this evening, Friday 27 January 2023, on Rai 1 from 10.30 pm, on the occasion of Memorial Day, and immediately after the live broadcast of Binario 21, the special from the Milan station with Fabio Fazio and Liliana Segre. The 2017 film is directed by Christian Duguay and it is the adaptation of the 1973 novel of the same name by Joseph Joffo which had already become a film in 1975 directed by Jacques Doillon. A film based on a true story, with the theme of the Holocaust at the center. But what is the plot, the cast, the trailer and where to stream A bag of marbles? Here’s everything you need to know.

Plot: true story

The film tells the dramatic story of two Jewish brothers in World War II France under Nazi occupation. Joseph and Maurice Joffo are two Jewish brothers who live in Paris. Their childhood flows serenely: in the summer they play in the waves, in the winter they compete in snowball fights. Until everything changes, with the advent of Nazism and the German occupation of France. At school the two boys are forced to wear distinctive signs on their uniform jacket, like all other Jewish children; they are excluded and singled out by their companions, marginalized by friends who now look at them differently.

The situation becomes so complicated that one evening, his father announces that they will have to leave in search of a safer place. The children thus set off to escape the Nazis and reach the so-called “free land”. Somehow they manage to elude the SS checks, learn to recognize the noise of the tremendous pickup trucks that swarm the country, and escape before the officers on board are aware of their presence.

The film A bag of marbles follows the two children in their escape from Paris in search of a definitive refuge, shows without filters the insurmountable difficulties they face along the way and how, with an incredible dose of cunning, courage and ingenuity they manage to survive to the Nazi barbarities and to finally be reunited with their family.

The game of marbles as a metaphor for a serene and carefree childhood, broken by the violence of war and the atrocities of Nazi persecution. The film, based on the novel by Joseph Joffo (died 2018 at age 87), is the autobiographical account of the adventures of the author and his brother Maurice in Nazi-occupied France between 1942 and 1944.

In the end (warning, spoiler) the Joffo family finally reunites in Paris in 1944, but the father, who died in a concentration camp, is missing. “Right now, the story I’ve experienced resonates especially strongly,” the book’s author said after watching the film. “Because of terrorism, even today’s children are forced to flee. Like us 50 years ago, they find themselves on the street, completely isolated and left to their own devices. I hope the film inspires us to question the fate of children and these broken families.”

A bag of marbles: cast

Many actors take part in this 2017 film, based on a true story. Let’s see the list of cast actors and their characters:

Dorian Le ClechJoseph Joffo

Batyste Fleurial: Maurice Joffo

Patrick Bruel as Roman Joffo

Elsa ZylbersteinAnna Joffo

Holger DaemgenAlois Brunner

Christian Clavier as Doctor Rosen

Bernard Campan: Amboise Mancelier

César DomboyHenri

Kev AdamsFerdinand

Lucas Prisor: German controller

Ilian BergalaAlbert

Trailer

Here is the official trailer of A bag of marbles, a dramatic film about the Holocaust broadcast this evening – January 27 – on Rai 1.

Streaming and TV

Where to see A bag of marbles on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the film is broadcast today – 27 January 2023 – at 10.30 pm on Rai 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free RaiPlay.it platform which allows you to watch Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones. Always on RaiPlay it will be possible to watch the film at any time thanks to the on demand function.