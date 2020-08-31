At the bottom of the Stor River, flowing in the English county of Suffolk, they found a bag of human bones. The British newspaper The Daily Telegraph drew attention to this.

Residents of the city of Sudbury told police about the frightening find on Thursday, August 27. The arriving patrol officers fenced off the section of the river where the remains were found and began to investigate.

Suffolk police have urged anyone who has noticed suspicious activity near the river or has any relevant information on the case to contact the police station immediately.

Earlier, at the bottom of the Bunn River in the Irish county of Londonderry, the body of James Patterson, who disappeared 28 years ago, was found. The 54-year-old man was last seen on October 6, 1991. He went to the Maherafelt hospital to visit a friend and disappeared without a trace.