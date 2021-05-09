In order to alleviate the impact of inflation and show initiative, the Government reinforced its plan to offer food with discounts of between 30 and 40% in the worst hit areas of the country. It is about the “Federal Mobile Market”, a program promoted by the Secretary of Internal Trade, Paula Español, which has already started tour the allied municipalities of the strategic province of Buenos Aires.

In this first stage, the trucks will visit the different districts that make up the AMBA with the sale of packages of fruits, seasonal, heavy and leafy vegetables. And as of this Wednesday, the offer of four cuts of the meat deal announced on Friday and later it will be the turn of the dairy products, among other mass and everyday consumer goods.

“For now, the market remains in the AMBA and the idea is that all the provinces of the country are visited,” they confirmed to Clarion from the Secretary of Commerce. Spanish toured this weekend the traveling fair in Merlo and Avellaneda with the mayors of the Frente de Todos, Gustavo Menendez and Alejo Chomobroff, in charge of said Buenos Aires districts.

“We bet on filling the table of Argentine families with quality food, shortening the distance between producers and consumers,” said the official, who on April 29 inaugurated the program in Quilmes together with Mayor K Mayra Mendoza. the turn of Malvinas Argentinas and Hurlingham, under the official leadership of Leo Nardini and Juan Zabaleta.

The conurbano is a key region for the ruling party. In addition to concentrating a good part of the votes obtained by the ruling party in 2019, it registers the worst indexes in social matters. In the second semester of last year, poverty in the GBA rose to 51%, the highest among the agglomerates surveyed by INDEC. And inflation in March in that region was 5.2%, also the highest in the country.

The new measure is one of the several launched by Commerce Interior after knowing that the CPI rose 4.8% in March at the national level. The INDEC will release this Wednesday the April data and analysts expect an increase of between 3.5% and 4%, while the Central Bank survey projected an inflation of 3.8% per month and 47.3% year-on-year.

The name of Spanish is one of those that circulates as a possible replacement for the Minister of Economy, Martín Guzmán, whom Kirchnerism blames for the “fiscal adjustment.” The official close to Axel Kicillof tightened controls in recent months with higher requirements to export meat, price monitoring in food manufacturers and now prepares a basket of 120 products with prices frozen for 6 months.

The traveling fairs are held between Tuesdays and Saturdays, with the exception of holidays and will start between 9 and 10 in the morning, until noon or until the stock of merchandise of 15,000 kilos per day is exhausted. This week he will visit the Buenos Aires parties of Lomas de Zamora, Morón, San Martín, Pilar, Escobar, Quilmes, Almirante Brown and Tigre.

There, you can buy three types of bags with five kilos seasonal products from the Central Market of Buenos Aires: heavy vegetables and vegetables at $ 140, seasonal and leafy vegetables at $ 260 and fruits at $ 290. While from May 12, the kilo of roast strip will be offered at $ 349, roast beef at $ 399, meat at $ 369 and square at $ 505.

The offer will be defined each week according to the availability and diversity of fruits and vegetables that enter the Central Market, prioritizing the products that are best according to the season of the year. The calendar and schedule of visits to the districts is published in https://www.argentina.gob.ar/produccion/mercado-federal-ambulante.

Purchases can be pay with the Alimentar Card, cash and debit card from all banks. To operate in a more agile and fast way, you can also pay with the ID Account of Banco Provincia or through the virtual wallet BNA + with QR payment.