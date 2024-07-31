Summer is the peak season for apartment hunting. The holidays offer the opportunity to put a stop to our lives and start a new stage or find the time to organize it. Many will do so out of obligation, either because of work or because their studies, which begin in September, force them to move. And some young people, with a mixture of enthusiasm and naivety, will see in emancipation the dream of finally living away from parental control and building an oasis of fun with two of their friends, with whom they are so in tune, get along so well and have such a wonderful time that, on a day-to-day basis, nothing can go wrong.

The Netflix series The worst roommate imaginablewhose second season has just premiered, addresses, as the title promises, the worst scenario. It is a true crime (documentary reconstructions of real crimes) that collect cases of twisted cohabitations to the point of tragedy. In its chapters, there are con men, murderers, psychopathic landlords, possessive and alienating partners, people who don’t talk much and plot in silence or people who try to get rid of the person next to them by playing rap songs too loud. They are unpleasant, terrifying chronicles that leave little desire to trust a stranger again or, even, to completely lower our guard even with the acquaintances we live with.

But you don’t have to go to the hyperbolic level to find stories of fear, trauma or simply disillusionment in living together. When it comes to friendship, José, a 32-year-old from Madrid, draws a red line: “I have only lived with one friend and she is no longer my friend. Going to live with a friend is a mistake we only make once. I am not going to sacrifice a friendship again to share a flat.” “A person can be a very good friend of yours and then you don’t fit together, because one is more obsessive and the other more disorganised or because they have expectations that you can’t meet, in terms of flat plans or lifestyle,” he tells ICON. “With a friend, you also gain more confidence to be disorganised and dirty. The saying ‘Where there is confidence, there is disgust’ is true.” This is confirmed by Rubén, 27 years old and also from Madrid, who, when consulted for this article, states succinctly: “My roommate in Hong Kong shit himself at night because something made him sick, but I didn’t notice because I came home super drunk and only got up to vomit.”

‘Single White Female’, the 1992 film that turned relationships between roommates into a horror thriller. IFA Film (United Archives/Cordon Press)

The fact that there are no friendly relations involved, however, is no guarantee that formalities will be fulfilled. José, who has lived in the same flat for six years, has been sharing it with a boy for four years and with a girl for three years. Of her, he says: “I don’t think she’s a bad person, but she’s selfish, inconsiderate, a bad companion and, above all, dirty.” “In the kitchen, she can leave something on, go to the shower or talk on the phone, an hour and a half goes by and when you get back there’s a bunch of bubbles or charred tequeños. Once she left everything covered in soup for hours. You tell her, she apologizes, but it’s a Judeo-Christian apology. She’s very Catholic, she doesn’t apologize because she’s really sorry and she’s going to try not to do it again,” he explains. “We had a strange smell in the house, we didn’t know where it came from, and it turned out that she had made some spaghetti two months ago, she had left some leftovers, she had left them in a pot and they were mouldy.”

“I have the feeling that she thinks she lives alone, she doesn’t have the chip of solidarity, of thinking of others,” she vents. “She uses three pans and doesn’t wash at least one so that you can use it later. She sets a thousand alarms and you have to turn them off, because she has gone to the gym. She likes to have Halloween parties and on November 15th she continues decorating.”

A bit weird, but good value

If José warned that it was not a good idea to live with friends, another of the interviewees warns of a worse format of cohabitation: that of a tenant with his landlord. Sara (who asks to be named under a fictitious name), a 32-year-old Galician, remembers when she and a friend went to share a flat in Madrid with a man “in his forties, who said he had been President Aznar’s bodyguard, a national chess champion and who spoke Esperanto”. “He was the landlord. The flat was a bit strange, but it was well priced, and he seemed nice at first,” she says.

‘Big Brother’, the programme that saw that the conflicts that arise when sharing a closed space could become a golden melodrama for television. Carsten Koall (Getty Images)

Both Sara and her friend lived in the flat for barely a month, but it was enough for “a shady escalation” to occur. “Once, while watching a film on Antena 3, he asked me during a sex scene if I was enjoying it. There he told me about what he called the four-minute rule, a trick he said he did to make women cum in four minutes. I didn’t need that information. He also sat down in his underwear and pulled them up to show us his balls, this several times,” she says. Before they left, Sara and her friend were visited by a woman, his ex-girlfriend, who came in “high” to get wigs from a cupboard in the hall. They also found in the room where Sara lived “some old letters of his, which suggested that he had been in prison.”

“Landlords are always talking about squatters, but tenants are always the most unprotected and the most abused,” stresses Sara, who insists on the importance of signing a contract so that minimum conditions are respected. She speaks from experience: in Vigo, a landlord entered the apartment with his keys on a Monday morning and went straight to her room, with her still in bed. “He was the typical 80-year-old man who goes to collect the money in cash. He came in, while I was in my pajamas, started talking to me about the state of the house and then put his arm around me and said, as if joking: ‘If you’re short of money, you should know that to have sex at my age I have to take a pill.’ I was paralyzed,” she remembers.

Dolores (not her real name), a 33-year-old from Almería, believed when she arrived in Madrid at the age of 20 that the procedure of landlords going to the door to ask for money was normal. This was what she found in her first flats. “I thought: why can’t I make a transfer to this lady and not have to worry about her wanting to come by for the envelope?” In her case, she emphasises how prices force people to accept living in unsuitable places, with people they don’t want to be with, because they have no other choice. She was a tenant in flats with up to ten residents, with “common spaces in dribs and drabs to fit more rooms in”. Of the landladies in these overcrowded flats, she says that they were multi-owners. “When she saw conflicts between the cohabitants, the landlady would offer: ‘Oh, girls, don’t worry, I have this other flat’ or ‘I have this studio in Lavapiés that you can go to’. It was 250 or 300 per room, 400 if it had a balcony. They weren’t cheap, although if you compare them to now, they were. In another one, the landlady had almost the whole block. One day she told us that we had to leave because they were going to make apartments, because I guess she would make more money with an Airbnb.”

Two roommates at Pennington College (United States) in 1955. Al Barry (Getty Images)

The young Andalusian explains that, although she adapted well, one of her classmates ended up “raising a fuss” due to the noise and the parties. “When you live in a flat with so many people, most of them Erasmus students, you assume that you won’t find peace. But not her. One Sunday morning she got up and put on the empty washing machine, the empty blender, she started talking loudly on the phone to wake everyone up…” In another crowded flat, Dolores repeatedly lost food and appliances, but the large traffic of people made it almost impossible to track down the thief. “Afterwards, I was the strange and bad companion,” she admits. “Coming from previous experiences, I arrived at other flats terrified. When people tried to be my friend, I thought: ‘Yeah, man, you want to trick me to steal my coffee maker.’”

Shitty mates

In the book The Shitty Roommate: A Survival Guide for Sharing a House (published in Spain in 2016 by Errata Naturae), the author Giuseppe Angelo Fiori established three laws: “There is a shitty roommate in every shared house, the shitty roommate leads to doing shitty roommate things, and if you don’t have a shitty roommate at home, it’s you.” The text was taken from a famous Italian Facebook page, The Shitty Tenant (The Shit Buddy), still active with almost a million followers and a homologous profile on Instagramwhere users contribute bizarre images and stories that are the product of their coexistence, such as altars dedicated to dead insects, sculptures made with beard remains in the sink or eggs cooked in coffee makers.

Another of the testimonies to ICON is set in Italy, that of Santiago, a 47-year-old from Madrid who lived in Rome when he was 30. “I lived with a slightly peculiar girl, who was heavy and a theology student. She told me that when he went to the bathroom, he spent hours there. I thought he was exaggerating, but no, he spent about four hours a day.” Later, a new classmate came in “who must have had some problem,” whom Santiago would sometimes find in the middle of the night staring at the kitchen stove or looking closely at a stain. “He had a rather strange behavior. One day, he started to pee in bottles, which he was accumulating. I link it to the girl in the bathroom, I suppose he needed to go and, seeing that he never could, he did that.”

Jamie Dornan and Andrew Garfield pose at the 2022 Oscars: before they were movie stars, they were roommates. And it seems that, in their case, they got along well. David Livingston (Getty Images)

One problem with living in the same space with people you despise is that it’s hard to avoid interacting. Alberto, a 24-year-old from Talavera in Barcelona, ​​lives with a Frenchman who “never shuts up” and who, he says, spends the day arguing with his girlfriend, “saying he’s going to leave her because she’s a bad person.” “One day I was breaking up with her,” he says. The Last of Us 2which is a super dramatic game, very excited and half crying. And the guy comes to tell me the same thing again. I had to ask him, with tears falling, to shut up.

José, who at the beginning of the article talked about hostilities with his partner, describes, in the manner of a documentary about predators, the strategy for not exchanging words: “He is one of those people who, if he wants to interact, he stares at you. I avoid eye contact as much as I can. If you move, you are lost!” However, he admits that talking, however unpleasant it may be, is the solution. “At first, I tried to keep quiet about things so as not to have a serious conflict. But it is much worse. If something bothers you about the person you live with, you have to tell them,” he reflects. “It is like having a toxic partner. Either you set the limit immediately or you are screwed. You set a precedent. If you do not tell someone that he or she is a filthy person, or you comment on things, the other person will always abuse you.” In other words: potential shitty roommates who have just started living together still have time to reform.

