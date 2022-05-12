Without being a eurofan, I followed the festival since I was little. At 31 years old, the representative of Spain in the Eurovision Song Contest 2022, Chanel, arrives at the European contest with the pressure of having become one of the great favorites of the edition. The most optimistic bets of her place her in fifth place. With the song ‘SloMo’, RTVE opts this year for a proposal with Latin airs and arrangements that wink at Spanish and Latin American traditions. In addition, the Catalan artist, of Cuban origin, will be dressed in a black jumpsuit and a leather jacket, inspired by bullfighting, with more than 50,000 ‘swarowsky’ crystals, designed by Palomo Spain from Cordoba. The festival will be broadcast tomorrow at 9:00 p.m. on TVE’s La 1, with comments from Julia Varlea and Tony Aguilar, from the Italian city of Turin.

– Is the Eurovision experience as expected?

It’s being amazing. I think that an experience like participating in Eurovision I will not repeat it again. We are all the group that have come to Turin squeezing it to the fullest and enjoying it a lot, as well as taking advantage of every moment to rehearse. It is being an experience worth freezing in the mind.

– Do you feel the warmth of the public?

Very much. I have met people on the street and many people who have written to me. It has been very nice to be able to see them in person and receive that warmth, always with a mask, of course. It makes me excited to receive messages from ‘eurofans’ or people in general all the time.

–How do you carry the weight of being one of the favorites of the edition?

Every time I’ve been asked, I’ve given the same answer. It makes me excited, but I don’t feel it as a responsibility. I turn it into a motor so I don’t let my guard down, keep working and continue up there. For me, the most satisfying thing is going to be getting off that stage in Turin and that the whole team has given one hundred percent. It is the greatest satisfaction.

“And you’re not afraid of a bad result?”

We cannot control the result. What we control is what we are going to do on stage. For me, a bad result would be not giving one hundred percent during the performance.

– What do you think are the strengths of your candidacy?

I think one of the strengths of the song is the choreography. The lighting and lights are amazing. The six people on stage have a very nice energy. It is a song to enjoy and forget that we have just had some very bad years in which we have had many things. It’s three minutes to enjoy and celebrate.

-Which country do you see as a tough rival? What is your favourite?

I have my favorites and I like them super well. I like Ronela Hajati (Albania) and WRS (Romania). They are my personal favourites.

–Do you remember the first time you had contact with the song?

Honestly, the first thing I thought: ‘who is spying on me, because this song hits me a lot’. I loved it when I heard it for the first time in the voice of Leroy Sanchez, who is the composer of the song.

– Do you have any amulet for your performance?

I have received a lot of advice, where they told me to enjoy the moment and be happy. And that’s what we’re doing. I have thousands of amulets and also the occasional superstition, like entering the stage with the right foot.

How has the road to Eurovision been?

It has been very hard, but the whole team is working every hour and every day to work on Saturday’s performance. It was hard, but we also knew where we were getting into. We are not complaining.

He has returned to social networks. Why has she decided to come back at this time after leaving Twitter after ‘Benidorm Fest’?

-I left Twitter because it was like a kind of personal vindication and now I have returned with another message. It was because, first, I don’t have to hide from anything and with a message of peace. We are going to be aware that mental health is very important and that behind the screen there is a person with feelings with whom we have to be careful.