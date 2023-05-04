The left-wing government of Gabriel Boric realistically faces the election next Sunday in Chile, where 15.1 million people will vote obligatorily to elect the 50 councilors who will draft a Constitution proposal. It is the second attempt by the South American country to replace its Fundamental Charter, after the fiasco of the previous process that culminated last September, when 62% rejected the text drafted by the first convention in a plebiscite. Unlike that time, when La Moneda openly sided with approving the unsuccessful proposal, the Chilean Executive has taken a strategic distance, to prevent the election from being seen again as a kind of referendum to a management that has low popularity, in around 30%. The electoral thermometer does not help the good spirits of this Administration. Although the election has elements that make issues such as participation and the result unpredictable, the traditional right and the extreme come as favourites.

The more than 350 candidates who apply for the 50 seats are grouped into five options and the heart of Boric’s ruling party is fundamentally in Unit for Chile, the list made up of the Communist Party, the Broad Front, the Socialist Party and the Liberal Party, the latter two from the moderate left. But the ruling party, on this occasion, competes divided. There is a second list –government media–, which is made up of the government parties PPD and the Radical Party, which are running together with the Christian Democracy, which is outside La Moneda. is the list All for Chile.

In this sense, there are several issues that worry the Government and one points to the place where the list of the ruling party will be among the five forces in competition. At least according to projections such as those of analyst Pepe Auth, the official Unit for Chile it would be second after the traditional right, obtaining between 14 and 15 directors. But there is the possibility that the two lists linked to the ruling party do not together reach the 21 representative councilors, the minimum floor to have veto power within the body that will draft the new Constitution proposal.

President Boric speaks by phone inside La Moneda at the close of voting in the plebiscite on September 4. Luis Hidalgo (AP)

In the Chilean government there is talk of a base figure for the official list Unit for Chile: 38%, the percentage obtained last September by the option of those who approved the proposal for a new Constitution. This percentage on this occasion would be equivalent to 19 directors, although there would still be two to reach 21, which does not seem impossible to them.

“None of the left will come out well”

“Everything indicates that the May 7 election will not favorably change the situation of the government headed by Boric. What’s more: his result – taking into account the current situation of the country in economic, political and social terms – would tend to be elusive to him, ”says Ernesto Ottone, a center-left essayist. “This will probably mean a great uproar among the forces that support him, which do not make up one left, but rather two orientations, two lefts, which would aggravate their differences in line with the readings of the electoral result,” says the sociologist regarding the strength of the moderates of the Socialist Party and those of the Broad Front and the Communist Party, which made up the original coalition of the president. For Ottone, “the result will not be good for any of them, but whoever comes out better off will count for a lot.”

The new minister Álvaro Elizalde, the socialist who is in charge of relations with Parliament, in advance of the elections for the constitutional council assured that, regardless of the result, the Government will persist in its efforts to dialogue with the different political forces: “The Government has a clear mandate,” said the minister of the General Secretariat of the Presidency on Tuesday, in an attempt to avoid what happened after the plebiscite last September. In 2022, La Moneda realized too late that the triumph of those who rejected the proposed new Constitution was highly probable. After an overwhelming result that was understood as a defeat of the Government itself, for weeks a kind of power vacuum was observed, because the Executive was practically paralyzed, without speech.

Elizalde, in this sense, currently not only tries to lower expectations, but, above all, seeks to separate the fate of the constituent process from the future of the current Administration. “The Government has a clear mandate to take care of previous problems, such as the inflationary picture and security problems. In addition, progress on demands such as, for example, a social security program through the pension reform. Obviously the Executive is going to insist on these matters. This will is not going to change, ”said the minister, who took office on April 19 after resigning from the Senate, of which he was president.

A constitution that is not

Surprises are not ruled out at La Moneda, because this election, like the last plebiscite, will be with mandatory voting, which means an entry into the system for millions of citizens who do not always exercise their right to vote and whose preferences are unknown. But, unlike in September, this time it will not be a referendum, but an election of political party candidates, which adds uncertainty to what will happen on May 7. Despite the apathy of the people –in Chilean cities there is no electoral environment–, there would be a high intention to attend the polls. According to the Electoral Service, Servel, more than 12 million people could attend.

In Boric’s government, however, there is considerable clarity about the adverse scenario facing the left and the ruling party. It is not ruled out that the Republican Party, from the extreme right of José Antonio Kast, obtains the largest number of seats in the constituent body, even surpassing the traditional right, grouped on the list Chile Safe. In this scenario, the historical right – the one that formed part of the first and second governments of Sebastián Piñera – would be bleeding to death for the right, which would force them to harden their positions. “One of the reasons for the rise of the Republicans is the abandonment of the center-right political project. It stopped representing a lot of people, as well as offering a future. Moderation is not a goal in itself. This does not prevent us from looking at Kast’s project with a critical distance”, writes Rodrigo Pérez de Arce, a researcher at the Institute for Society Studies, IES.

In any case, the climate of the country is in favor of the opposition. Partly because of the fiasco of the previous process, because of the low popularity of the current government and because of the citizen security crisis, which always affects those in power. In this scenario it seems highly possible that both right wing get three fifths of the council, that is, 30 seats. They would not need to negotiate with the left or the center-left. If another of the opposition groups is added, the populist People’s Party, the non-government members would reach by far the 30 members of the 50 council that will be formed on June 7 to start working.

As the projections of the ruling party are not good -although hope of a technical tie with the opposition is not lost-, in the Chilean Executive they assure that the main fear lies in the fact that the current constituent process reaches a text equal to or worse than the current one. , but legitimized by the citizens in the exit plebiscite next December. That, finally, it is a proposal that does not summon the great majorities and partisan in favor of the right (unlike the previous process, which was strongly inclined to the left).

Nor is it ruled out that the proposal is rejected in the December referendum, which would end, for now, with Chile’s constituent attempts. In that case, they acknowledge in La Moneda, the alternative would be to carry out only partial reforms through Congress.

Although a new Constitution would be one of the main legacies of the Boric Administration, if it ends successfully, it is a goal that is not assured.