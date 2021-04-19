The Madrid lost a step in his pursuit of the Atlético de Madrid, a reality that in his emotional and media environment has been explained, if not excused, by the forced fragility of the team that faced the Getafe. Apparently, it was not enough to win the game an alignment that included five starters who played against him. Liverpool (Courtois, Militao, Modric, Marco Asensio and Vinicius), to footballers with more than accredited careers (Isco, who played his 300th match in First Division, and Marcelo, team captain), to a transfer of 50 million euros (Rodrygo) and two players forged in the quarry (Mariano and Victor Chust, international in all youth categories).

Nobody is aware that Madrid is going through a period of injuries and fatigue. Accuses the absences of Carvajal, Sergio Ramos, Varane, Valverde and Hazard, not recovered from his ankle discomfort. Casemiro and Nacho they could not play due to penalty. It is also true that their staff have disappeared Gareth Bale, Odegaard and Borja Mayoral this season, without much explanation. The seasons have these things: they place teams in delicate situations, difficult to resolve, but that is the grace of football and especially of the championship of League.

The rival was a team that fears relegation, but played to win and deserved it. Getafe did more to alleviate their problems than Madrid did to win the game. Left unpublished David soria in the second half and it barely complicated his existence in the first, except for an error by the goalkeeper, arranged by a defender on the goal line. Getafe played with the usual insistence and left brilliant moments. Arambarri, Cucurella, Olivera and Ángel they were noticed. In Madrid, Courtois reproduced his performance in Anfield, with a couple of extraordinary interventions. Ahead, Militao gave off the same feelings as in the two games against Liverpool.

Vinicius heads in the Getafe area against Djené’s opposition in the game that Madrid played on Sunday at the Coliseum.

Not two months ago, Militao was one of the usual suspects on the roster. He would have been considered one more in the fragile pieces of the second unit, at the height of Marcelo, Isco or previously Nacho or Lucas Vázquez, who have shown impeccable performance. Players who did not deserve consideration until recently, are now a guarantee of effectiveness at the peak of the season.

If Militao is one of them, if five starters at Anfield repeat in Getafe, if the most criticized players (Isco and Marcelo) have a great career in football, yes Benzema appears in the second half, there is no point in resorting to apologies. Madrid’s squad is built to win the League. In Getafe he had the opportunity to stay one point behind Atlético de Madrid, who had just beaten the Eibar. It did not succeed. He didn’t do nearly enough to do it. He played badly, without ideas, or strength. These things also happen in soccer. They can be explained, but Real Madrid would be wrong to apologize.