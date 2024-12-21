He Pope Francis He will not look out of the window of the Apostolic Palace this Sunday to pray the Angelus, as he does every Sunday, for a cold.

Francis will lead the Marian prayer from the chapel of his residence in Vaticanas announced by the director of the Press Office of the Holy See, Matteo Bruni.

“Due to the intense coldtogether with the cold symptoms that have manifested themselves in recent days, tomorrow, Sunday, December 22, Pope Francis will lead the Angelus prayer in the chapel of Casa Santa Marta, also in view of next week’s commitments “explains Bruni in a statement released this afternoon through the Telegram channel. Pope Francis himself commented this Friday, when meeting with the Italian Bocce Federation, that he was “very cold”.

It is not the first time that the Pontiff prays the Angelus from Casa Santa Marta. In December of last year, due to the inflammation in your lungs which forced him to change the commitments in his agenda and give up the trip to Dubai for Cop28, the Sunday event was held inside the chapel – known to the public for the numerous morning masses presided over by the Holy Father – to avoid the pope would be exposed to sudden changes in temperature. The prayer will be broadcast live on television and on the screens in St. Peter’s Square.

On a broader level, the Pope has chosen to rest in turn to reach in the possible way the liturgical events of this Christmas that start this Tuesday, December 24 with the traditional Christmas Eve Rooster Mass; In addition, the Pontiff will inaugurate that same day – after the Eucharist the Jubilee of Hope – with the opening of the Holy Door of Saint Peter’s Basilica.

“Bless and never curse”

This morning the Pope addressed a speech to the Roman Curia in the traditional greeting to congratulate the cardinals on Christmas. In his message, he asked them to “bless and never curse.” Thus he has emphasized the need for them to “say the good and not say the bad” about others.

“It is something that concerns us all, also the pope, the bishops, the priests, the consecrated persons, the laity, and in relation to which we are all the same because it affects our humanity,” he specified. In this way, he assured that gossip is “an evil that destroys social life” and “leads to nothing.”

“God He did not curse us but blessed us. In God there is no curse but always and only blessing,” he stressed. In his message, he also highlighted the fact that “accusing oneself is a means, but it is indispensable: it is the basic attitude in which one can to take root the fundamental option of saying ‘no’ to individualism and ‘yes’ to the community spirit, to the ecclesial spirit”.

“In fact, those who practice the virtue of accusing themselves – the Pope stressed – and practicing it constantly, free themselves from suspicion and distrust and leave space for the action of Godthe only one who creates the union of hearts,” he claimed.

On December 17, Francisco he turned 88 and became the third Pontiff oldest of the History of the Catholic Church. He has only been surpassed in age by Leo XIII, who lived to be 93 years old, and Agathon, a 7th century pope who lived to be 102 years old.