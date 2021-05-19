In Russia, a bacterium was found that causes a disease similar to whooping cough, Izvestia reports, citing scientists from the Moscow Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. G.N. Gabrichevsky.

A new bacterium that can cause a dangerous infection is related to whooping cough. “Some of the cases of diseases with pertussis symptoms are caused by a previously unknown pathogen – the bacterium Bordetella holmesii,” the scientists said.

Now more than 130 thousand cases of this infection have been officially identified, but the real figures can be ten times higher, the newspaper notes. Russian scientists have already created a PCR test that can identify a new pathogen.

Earlier, a physician-pulmonologist at the Institute of Clinical Medicine named after Sklifosov Sechenov University, Candidate of Medical Sciences Vladimir Beketov said that a cough can be a symptom of various diseases, indicating the presence of a pathological process that irritates cough receptors, which are found everywhere in the body – from the nasopharynx to the lower sections the respiratory tract, including the pleura and diaphragm. According to him, a progressive effort of coughing against the background of deteriorating health, difficulty breathing, coughing against the background of a temperature that persists for more than five days, urgently requires a visit to a doctor.