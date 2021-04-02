It is repeated in a couple of recent interviews with Francisco Bitar that Preparing for the love affair it goes against “the conventions of the novel.” But there is nothing in Bitar’s novel that goes against some “current” conventions of the novel: it has undergone a series of readjustments over the past century that dismantled all the concepts around which the paradigmatic version was structured. of the genre, conceived in the 19th century and implicit term of comparison in any reflection on a supposed “conventional novel”.

Bitar’s confessions in those interviews are easier to endorse: for example, the moments when he admits to being tired of fiction. What it seems to mean (or at least is what The Preparation for the Love Affair reveals) is that this moment in Bitar’s artistic project reacts to a fatigue that César Aira has spoken eloquently about: “In the long run I realized where the problem was: in what has been called the invention of circumstantial features, that is, the precise data of the place, the time, the characters, the clothes, the gestures, the staging itself. It began to seem ridiculous, childish, that detail of fantasy, that information about things that do not really exist.

Bitar has solved this problem in a way that is not unprecedented either: the invention of a discourse for which the flesh of the world matters much less than intellectual speculation on actions framed in a “render”, where the possibilities of that experience could have place (although at the same time, and paradoxically, that discourse conveys the impression of taking that “alluded reality” for granted, as if it obtained from that operation the dispensation of describing).

What we read is the story of a certain Cerro, whose friends are blurred sketches and are called Duna, Colina, Montagno, or Chico 1 and Chico 2. The places where they move are “the bars”, “the squares”, With the exception of some specific places (the Viceconsul bar, the town of Esperanza) that operate as landmarks of concrete reality in the middle of a fog of abstractions.

In fact, Cerro’s own biography is scattered in milestones whose connection the narrator ignores as much as the record of concrete reality, milestones that point to the almost essayistic analysis of the erosion of an enchantment.

The history of art is full of kickers of boards, of outcasts, of “unique” subjects. What happens when a subject puts between him and his dissolution, one that has threatened Cerro since adolescence, the mesh of a normality for which his biography has not fully equipped him? Because Cerro is a “supposed adult” and because something “that seems accessible and even easy for others (getting married, having children, not only getting married to a partner but to life in general)” is unsustainable for Cerro.

It can be thought either that Bitar is describing the difficulties of a generation that has not finished shaking off the solutions of many previous generations (marriage), or that he is letting the artist’s ethos enter through the window, a neurotic artist who projects (as an urbanization is projected) an adultery.

That implicit artist who is Cerro sees a fascination in the night, in life the need for change and movement, and in love the engine. Piglia said in Artificial respiration that the only epic left for us was love conquest and that the bars were our whaling ships, which was both comical and pathetic. Aira wrote that there was no more intense contemporary experience than the newsprint.

Between these two tones of the ridiculous is the Cerro doll clinging to remnants of dignity, cradled in the smooth prose that Bitar was able to conquer, seeking the love that –as the last possible illusion– has given so much fear.

Preparing for the love affair, Francisco Bitar. Tusquets, 192 pp.

Look also