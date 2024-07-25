A baby with four arms, four legs and two faces was born in India

A unique baby with four arms, four legs and two faces has been born in India. The unusual baby was born in a rural hospital in the South Asian country and lived for only five hours.

The baby’s mother is Rama Devi, 38. The woman began having contractions this week and was rushed to a local hospital. The birth was reportedly easy and without complications.

Doctors were shocked to find that the newborn baby’s body had fused with an underdeveloped child’s body. Extra pairs of limbs, left over from its unformed twin, were growing out of the baby’s chest.

The Daily Mail, which reports the story of the birth of a unique child, emphasizesthat this disease is so rare that there is no medical designation for it.

Photo: PHC Rewan

Birth of unusual baby causes stir in hospital

The newborn was unable to feed on breast milk or formula on his own. Five hours after birth, his heart stopped. The exact causes that led to the infant’s death are still unknown.

According to the publication, the unusual appearance of the child shocked the staff of the local hospital so much that after the baby was born, the doctors, out of fear, carried him out of the ward, causing a stir in the hospital.

The anomaly also came as a surprise to the newborn’s parents, Rama Devi and her husband Rafal. The woman’s pregnancy and birth took place in a rural area with no access to modern medicine. Being pregnant, the Indian woman did not undergo prenatal diagnostics and had no idea about the peculiarities of the fetus’s development.

Siamese ‘spider twins’ born in Indonesia

Previously, births of children with anomalies were registered in India and neighboring countries. For example, in the Indian city of Nagaur, Rajasthan state, twins were born with one chest for both.

Photo: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

And in Indonesia, Siamese babies were born, who were nicknamed “spider twins.” The boys have three legs, four arms. They also have one penis and a common bladder, rectum and intestines. Their case is classified as Ischiopagus Tripus – a rare type of Siamese twins who are fused at the pelvis. Such children have three common legs, one of which is often non-functional and is two fused limbs.

Due to their structural features, the Indonesian boys were unable to sit and spent their first three years in a horizontal position. Their parents agreed to the operation. However, it was impossible to separate the twins without harm, so doctors performed orthopedic correction by removing the third leg. The surgery went without complications, thanks to which the twins can now sit.

Related materials:

Doctors could not understand the reason for the birth of the “spider twins”. In the family where they were born, there are older, absolutely healthy children. In turn, the mother’s pregnancy was without complications. The main reason for the appearance of Siamese twins, doctors they call disruption of embryo development and late division of the egg. This can happen for various reasons. At risk are women over 40 who become pregnant, as well as couples in consanguineous marriages.