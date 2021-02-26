It was around 5 a.m. on Tuesday when Maximiliano, a waste collector from Villa Caraza, Lanús, was stacking the bags to streamline his work and heard a cry. At first he thought it was an animal, but as he approached, he saw a small hand peeking out: it was a newborn baby that had been left in the trash.

He quickly alerted the neighbors on the block to help him rescue him. That’s when it appeared Laura. The baby was dirty and very cold, so she assisted him as best she could.

“We gave him the first assistance, we could not believe that a baby was inside a garbage bag,” Laura told Todo Noticias channel.

“It was freezing, so we turned on the stove and with my neighbor we began to take out the garbage. When we opened the bag to take it out and change it for a clean sheet, it fell a scissors large that was attached to the baby’s umbilical cord, “said the woman with a shudder.

They called the ambulance, but it did not arrive, so they went to the neighborhood room. There they got two patrolmen to escort them to the hospital Evita Hospital.

“When I put it against my chest it calmed down. The girls held me back a lot. But when I had to deliver it to the hospital I started crying because I couldn’t believe what had happened,” Laura said.

The newborn came with a picture of hypothermia and thanks to the intervention of the doctors, now It is out of danger.

Laura said that the baby weighs 2,589 kg and that she decided to call him “Tomasito”, on behalf of a nephew who died at the age of two.

“He suffered terminal cancer, but he fought it until the last day. He was a warrior, and this baby also held on to life and he fought from the beginning, “he explained proudly.

For his part, Maximiliano said he was convinced that he was in the right place and time. “God led me to find him”, he assured.

The residents of the neighborhood organized and spread this moving story on social media. Thanks to that, they received a large amount of donations, which still could not be delivered to “Tomasito”.

Meanwhile, Laura and her husband said they would like to have temporary custody, at least until he finds a family that “gives him all the love he deserves in life.”