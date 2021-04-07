A one-year-old baby suffered several injuries after being dragged for half a block by two motorcycle jets who tried to steal a backpack from his mother while she was moving around on a bicycle.

The violent episode took place in the vicinity of Bolivia 1300 bis, in the Empalme Graneros neighborhood, in the city of Rosario, and according to the mother, she carried 150 pesos and the baby’s clothes in her backpack.

According to what was reported by the newspaper La Capital de Rosario, the child’s mother reported that the criminals “dragged the baby half a block away.” “I fell and he was still on the bike. They didn’t steal anything from me at the end. They released him when they reached the corner,” said the woman who was only identified as Melisa.

The baby suffered a blow to the head and lacerations to various parts of his body and to the fingertips.

One of the witnesses to the event assured that “the baby is miraculously alive. Because they let go of everything when they got to the corner.”

GRB