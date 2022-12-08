A non-governmental organization working in the field of relief said that an African immigrant woman gave birth to a child on board the rescue ship “Geo Parentes”, in the Mediterranean Sea.
The woman was taken to hospital with her four children.
And the organization added, via Twitter late yesterday, Wednesday, that the family was transferred to the Italian island of “Lampedusa” to receive the necessary health care.
Another woman was taken from the Geo Barents vessel to Malta by helicopter, after being rescued from a refugee boat in the last days of her pregnancy.
The international relief ship was carrying 255 people before the evacuations.
