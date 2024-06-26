Gentleman.- Strong surprise came in a Self-service store in Pachucawhere they left a baby abandoned of some 4 months old.

This occurred in a “3B” branch, near the Bus Station, details the Liberal del Sur news outlet.

Business employees they called at authorities premises to report that there they abandoned a baby; they came policewho led to baby still hospital so that they could check his health status, and then put him in the hands of the corresponding authorities.

There are two versions about the fact, one, that the baby was abandoned (inside a basket) for a couple that went in motorcycleand another, that a woman left him in charge he baby still man in the parking lot, saying that he was coming for him quickly, which did not happen, and the man went to the store employees to tell them what happened.

According to media reports, the baby’s belongings included a birth certificate issued by a hospital in Tapachula, Chiapas, and he also allegedly had a copy of the identification of a woman who was apparently Guatemalan.