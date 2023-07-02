Last Thursday, the child, Zahralis Francis Anguera, left the hospital, amidst a great celebration by the medical team that supervised her care.

The weight of the baby girl, who was born on February 22, did not exceed 350 grams only, while this figure, upon leaving the hospital, reached 3 kilograms.

Zahraleez’s mother, Nicholas, was suffering from pneumonia when she was admitted to the hospital, after she went into premature labor, according to the British Daily Mail.

Dr. Jose Arias Camison, Director of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at St. Francis Hospital, said: “This birth was a very emotional one for all the staff at the hospital. We all loved the baby girl. The day Zahraleez left in good health was a special event for the neonatal care department.”