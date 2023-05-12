Another tragic event hits the province of Alicante. Unfortunately, it was carried out by an 18-month-old baby who drowned in the pool of a villa in La Nucía, in the Marina Baixa region of Alicante, as reported by the Emergency Information and Coordination Center (CICU). .

It was around 10 a.m. this Friday, when the health team received an alert about a baby that fell into the water. Unfortunately, the child under 18 months has been unconscious after being taken out of the pool.

Given the alarm, the CICU has mobilized a medicalized helicopter based in the province of Alicante, as well as an ambulance and a Primary Care medical team.

The air SAMU medical team has performed advanced cardiopulmonary resuscitation and other recovery maneuvers on the baby; but they have not been able to do anything to save the life of the little one. The under 18 month old had died.

This event is added to the death of a three-year-old girl who fell into the void from a sixth floor in the area known as Nueva Torrevieja. After notifying the CICU – which displaced units of the Local Police and Civil Guard, as well as a SAMU unit and another Basic Life Support ambulance – the medical personnel tried to revive the little girl for an hour, but despite this , the girl died upon arrival at the Torrevieja hospital.

deaths by drowning



According to data from the Royal Spanish Federation of Lifesaving and Rescue (Rfess), last year there were a total of 394 drowning deaths in Spain (52 of them in swimming pools), with the Valencian Community, with 67 deaths, being the region with the most deaths from this cause occurred throughout 2022.

So far in 2023, 78 people have died from drowning in Spain, two of them in the Valencian Community, a statistic to which must now be added the small deceased in La Nucía.