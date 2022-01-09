A police precinct on a street in the Sevillian town of Coria del Río in a file image. Raul Caro ((EPA) EFE)

An 18-month-old baby has drowned this Sunday afternoon after falling into a pool in Coria del Río (Seville), as reported by the Andalusian Emergency 112 service.

According to the National Police, which is investigating the events, everything indicates that it is a fatal accident that occurred shortly before 4:50 p.m. in the La Hermandad urbanization during a family reunion. Apparently the baby fell accidentally into the pool of the compound and, although the relatives realized it in a short space of time and helped him, they could not do anything for his life.

The health services of the Board notified 112, about 4:50 p.m. and, immediately, the coordinating center activated the Local Police, the National Police Force and Civil Protection. The emergency services tried to revive the minor, first an ambulance staff and then a National Police patrol without success. According to forensic information, death has occurred from asphyxia by immersion. The baby’s body has been transferred to the Forensic Anatomical Institute of Seville. The National Police investigates the facts.