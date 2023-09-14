A baby dies after hours forgotten in her father’s car: what happened?

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
The parents are receiving psychological support.
The parents are receiving psychological support.
The parents are receiving psychological support.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
E F
A one-year-old baby died this Tuesday in Almada, south of Lisbon, after passing several hours locked in her father’s carwho had forgotten to leave her at the daycare and went directly to work, according to sources from the local Volunteer Firefighters.
(Also read: Video: two million liters of wine flooded the streets of a town in Portugal).
The girl was found by the father in the car that had left parked on the campus of the Faculty of Sciences and Technologies, where he workedThe same sources told EFE.
After giving the alert, the medical emergency teams went to the faculty but They could only certify the death of the baby, around 3:30 p.m. local time (2:30 p.m.).
The first information indicates that The father would have forgotten to leave the infant at the college daycare and went to work without realizing that the girl was still in the car.
Parents are receiving psychological support and The case is in the hands of the Setúbal Judicial Police, according to local media.
EFE
More news in EL TIEMPO:
E F
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national and world news
An error occurred in the request
My Portals
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#baby #dies #hours #forgotten #fathers #car #happened
Leave a Reply