Thursday, September 14, 2023
A baby dies after hours forgotten in her father's car: what happened?

September 14, 2023
September 14, 2023
World
A baby dies after hours forgotten in her father’s car: what happened?

A one-year-old baby died this Tuesday in Almada, south of Lisbon, after passing several hours locked in her father’s carwho had forgotten to leave her at the daycare and went directly to work, according to sources from the local Volunteer Firefighters.

The girl was found by the father in the car that had left parked on the campus of the Faculty of Sciences and Technologies, where he workedThe same sources told EFE.

After giving the alert, the medical emergency teams went to the faculty but They could only certify the death of the baby, around 3:30 p.m. local time (2:30 p.m.).

The first information indicates that The father would have forgotten to leave the infant at the college daycare and went to work without realizing that the girl was still in the car.

Parents are receiving psychological support and The case is in the hands of the Setúbal Judicial Police, according to local media.

EFE

