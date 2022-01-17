A trip for an Emirati family turned into a tragic accident after the death of their baby, Mohammed Al-Shehhi, aged two and two months, who drowned in the pool of a Ras hotel yesterday evening at 11 pm. On an entertaining trip to a hotel in Ras Al Khaimah, there are activities for children, including games by the pool.

He explained that while the mother was in the toys section with her child, she lost the traces of the baby, as they began searching for him, so that the mother was surprised by his fall into the swimming pool near the toys.

He added that some of the young people in the hotel jumped into the pool and pulled the child out and tried to save him, but he was dead, and pointed out that the accident was a fate, otherwise the hotel management had to close the pool while there were children’s activities next to the pool, put surveillance cameras or close the pool to protect children from falling. Inside.

He pointed out that the families were shocked, as their recreational trip turned into a tragic journey that ended with the death of their infant child.



