An 18-month-old baby has died and two more people have been injured after a train hit a car in the Toledo town of Calera y Chozas, on the Madrid-Badajoz line track. The event occurred shortly before 7:00 p.m. at a level crossing without a barrier.

The train that was traveling between the Madrid station of Chamartín and Badajoz collided with the vehicle and, due to the brutal impact, the car rolled over several times. As a result of the accident, the 18-month-old girl died instantly and two adults were injured: a 36-year-old man, who was transferred by medicalized helicopter to the Toledo University Hospital, and a 32-year-old woman, who was evacuated to the same center. nursing attendant in an advanced life support ambulance.

The train, in which more than 200 passengers were traveling, continued its journey to the Oropesa station (Toledo) where they were able to change to continue the journey.

Technical personnel from the Railway Infrastructure Administration (ADIF), firefighters from the Toledo towns of Talavera de la Reina and Belvis de la Jara and a Civil Guard patrol also attended the scene.