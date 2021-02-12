In Moscow, in one of the cafes in the city center, an 11-month-old baby received burns to the face and neck with charcoal from a hookah. This was reported in the metropolitan department of the prosecutor’s office, reports RIA News Friday, 12 February.

The incident took place on the night of February 11, the child was in a cafe on Solyanka with his mother. The baby was hospitalized.

On the fact of the incident, a check has begun. In particular, the prosecutor’s office is going to check the quality of the services provided in the cafe.

Earlier in Primorye, an 8-month-old child died after his parents spilled boiling water on him and did not call a doctor for more than a day. A criminal case was opened into the boy’s death.