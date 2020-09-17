A baby boom was spotted in the Moscow region. So, over the past 7 months of 2020, the Moscow region showed the highest birth rate growth in Russia. This was reported in a press release from the regional Ministry of Health, received by the editorial office of MOSLENTA.

“6105 more children were born in the Moscow region in 7 months of 2020 compared to the same period last year. So, if in 2019, from January to August, 40,273 children were born in the Moscow region, then in 2020 – 46,378, ”the press service said.

As a result, the birth rate was 10.4 and increased by 14.3 percent, which is the highest birth rate increase in the country.

Svetlana Lazareva, Deputy Minister of Health of the Moscow Region, spoke about the established three-tier effective system of medical care for future parents. “Support is provided at all stages – from planning to childbirth. For young parents, there are modern perinatal centers equipped with advanced equipment, unique services are provided, such as obtaining a package of documents necessary for the birth of a child directly at the hospital, as well as the choice of parents – a gift set for a baby or a cash payment. All this makes childbirth in the Moscow region as comfortable as possible, ”she said.

